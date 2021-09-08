Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Monday. Befesa has a 12-month low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a 12-month high of €72.20 ($84.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.29 and its 200 day moving average is €61.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

