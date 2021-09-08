Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Decreased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 965,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.0% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 73.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 63.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $2,131,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $262.49. 52,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.45.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

