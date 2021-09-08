Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP James C. Lim Sells 6,956 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

