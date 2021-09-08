Bbva USA Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

