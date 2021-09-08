Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 105 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $197,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.75.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

