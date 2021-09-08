Bbva USA Purchases New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.