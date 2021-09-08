Bbva USA Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bbva USA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.