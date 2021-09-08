Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,154 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

