Bbva USA Invests $43,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

