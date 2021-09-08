Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BDEV opened at GBX 708.60 ($9.26) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 711.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94.

In related news, insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.