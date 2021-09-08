Bao Finance Hits Market Cap of $17.08 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00126594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00176983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.23 or 0.07165298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.38 or 1.00026391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.27 or 0.00729528 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.