Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$83.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$138.23.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at C$128.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.