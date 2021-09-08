Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.50.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

BMO traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,077. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

