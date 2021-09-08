Bank of Marin Has $848,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. 182,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,458. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

