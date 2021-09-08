Bank of Marin Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Marin reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $464.06. 38,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $463.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.16 and its 200 day moving average is $388.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.91.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

