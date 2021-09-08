Bank of Marin Acquires 3,068 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 923,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 275,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 282,268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 514,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 722,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 490,158 shares during the last quarter.

FENY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 15,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,978. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

