Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNDSY. Barclays raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

