Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,647 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.