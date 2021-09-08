Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,444 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PVH were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PVH by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 41,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

NYSE PVH opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.