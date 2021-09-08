Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 212 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $1,326,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of XRAY opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

