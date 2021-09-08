Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

