Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $449.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $199.59 and a one year high of $450.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

