Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.