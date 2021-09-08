Banano Achieves Market Cap of $13.86 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Banano has a total market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $223,860.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00060776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00194171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

