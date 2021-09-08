Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 169.25 ($2.21), with a volume of 44613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.40 ($2.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £610.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

