Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $103.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. 690,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,441. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $985.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

