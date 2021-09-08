Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Ben Laurance Purchases 305,269 Shares

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) insider Ben Laurance purchased 305,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,895.18 ($16,353.70).

Ben Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 23rd, Ben Laurance bought 49,835 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$3,488.45 ($2,491.75).
  • On Monday, June 28th, Ben Laurance purchased 314,812 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$20,462.78 ($14,616.27).
  • On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ben Laurance acquired 224,781 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,060.33 ($10,757.38).
  • On Wednesday, June 16th, Ben Laurance acquired 10,407 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$697.27 ($498.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Axiom Properties Company Profile

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, cinema, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

