Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $295,951.27

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $295,951.27 and $55,380.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.58 or 0.00873935 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.