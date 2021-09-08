AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

AXA stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. AXA has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

