Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 6.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $927.56. 1,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $901.26 and its 200-day moving average is $839.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

