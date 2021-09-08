Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 39 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $569.27. 651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.47 and its 200-day moving average is $490.17. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.24 and a 1-year high of $571.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

