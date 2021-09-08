Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 76,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,097. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

