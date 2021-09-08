Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

