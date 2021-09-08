Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.