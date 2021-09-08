Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,914. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

