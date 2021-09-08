Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will post sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $205.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average is $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

