Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by 56.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $202.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

