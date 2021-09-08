Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America, which is set to boost its revenues on a year-over-year basis. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. Autoliv’s cash inflow has been on the rise since the past few quarters and the trend is likely to continue thanks to operational efficiency and high sales. However, high commodity costs due to chip crunch are likely to impact operating margins. Also, while the emerging trends like electrification are likely to boost the firm’s long-term prospects, it may strain near term margins due to high launch-related R&D costs and capex requirements. Unfavorable foreign exchange translations also remain a concern. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Autoliv by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Autoliv by 23.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Autoliv by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Autoliv by 28.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

