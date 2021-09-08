AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,041,762. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

