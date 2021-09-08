Atomic Wallet Coin Price Down 0.1% This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $67,048.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

