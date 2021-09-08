Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $241,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $485.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.