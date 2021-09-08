Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Down 2.5%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 1,660,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,335,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$408.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

