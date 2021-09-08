Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

