ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. ASOS has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.