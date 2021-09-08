ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 6,700 to GBX 6,500. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. ASOS traded as low as GBX 3,489 ($45.58) and last traded at GBX 3,503 ($45.77), with a volume of 184906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,495 ($45.66).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,847.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

