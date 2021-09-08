ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €614.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €644.25 ($757.94).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

