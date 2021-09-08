ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €845.00 by Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €845.00 ($994.12) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €644.25 ($757.94).

