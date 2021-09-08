Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post $2.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 million and the highest is $4.33 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $12.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 million to $19.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $101.86 million, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $143.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

ASND stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 252,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,978. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $3,903,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

