Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,082 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.