Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

